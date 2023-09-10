'Mah Brosky' - Erling Haaland sends birthday message to Jack Grealish as Man City team-mate turns 28

Erling Haaland has sent close friend and Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish a birthday message as the winger turns 28.

Haaland and Grealish are close pals

Helped City secure treble last season

Striker sends winger birthday message

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland and Grealish have developed something of a bromance since the former signed for City just over a year ago. The duo helped the Cityzens win the treble last season and they have regularly been spotted spending time together and enjoying each other's company. Now, 23-year-old Haaland has wished Grealish a happy 28th birthday.

In an Instagram story, the striker wrote: "Happy Birthday Mah Brosky, Enjoy Your Day!"

Haaland also put a blue love heart and a celebrations emoji and tagged Grealish in the post.

Article continues below

Instagram:@erling.haaland

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The City pair have developed a potent partnership on the pitch, too. Grealish scored five goals and bagged 11 assists in all competitions last term, many of which involved combining with Haaland, who scored 52 goals in 53 games for Pep Guardiola's men in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Both players are currently on international duty for England and Norway respectively and will then line up for City, barring any injuries, against West Ham on September 16.