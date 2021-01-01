Maguire laments decision to overturn Manchester United penalty after Ajayi challenge

The 27-year-old feels the Red Devils should have been awarded a spot-kick against the Nigeria international

Harry Maguire has expressed his displeasure with the decision of the referee not to award Manchester United a penalty after Semi Ajayi timeless challenge in their 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Nigeria international was handed his 23rd Premier League appearance in the encounter and made gave a good account of himself to ensure the Baggies avoided defeat at the Hawthorns.

After Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Senegal international Mbaye Diagne’s opener, the Red Devils thought they had a great chance to seal the victory in the 63rd minute when Ajayi was adjudged to have committed a foul in the area.

Referee Craig Pawson initially awarded a penalty but overturned the decision after consulting the Video Assistant Referee

Maguire was believed to be offside before Ajayi’s tackle on him which subsequently ruled out the initial penalty awarded to the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old England international has expressed his frustration with the referee’s decision and called for an improvement.

"We were so certain it was a penalty. Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“It seems like the decisions are going against us. We can't be relying on VAR decisions - we have to improve."

Despite the draw, West Brom remain in the 19th position on the Premier League table after gathering 13 points from 24 games.

Ajayi has made 24 appearances for West Bromwich Albion across all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

The centre-back will hope to help the Baggies end their winless run when they take on Burnley in their next league game on February 20.

The Nigeria international has been with West Brom since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the side for Rotherham United.

The Super Eagles defender has been delivering spectacular performances for West Brom since his arrival at the club.