‘Maguire is made for Man Utd’ – Schmeichel saw big-money deal as a matter of time

The former Red Devils goalkeeper, whose son Kasper plays for Leicester City, claims to have seen a record-breaking switch from the Foxes coming

Harry Maguire is “made for ”, says Peter Schmeichel, with the Red Devils legend claiming to have seen a big-money deal in the pipeline for some time.

The iconic goalkeeper’s son, Kasper, has been with since 2011.

He spent two years playing alongside Maguire at the King Power Stadium, with the international’s efforts for the Foxes earning him a record-breaking £80 million ($96m) switch to Old Trafford.

Schmeichel noted quickly that the centre-half boasted qualities which would serve United well and is not surprised to have seen a big-money transfer pushed through.

He told The Mirror: “I have to say when I saw Harry the first time for Leicester when he played his first game he intrigued me straight away.

“A couple of games in I am thinking, ‘This guy is made for Manchester United ’. He is not fazed about anything.

“Everyone will agree in the World Cup he played every game, just got on with it and was arguably was one of the best players in the English team.

“He brings all that and an incredible ability to bring the ball forward. It is something you either have or don’t have and very few centre halves have that ability.

“For some people he looks a bit awkward but I have got used to him and know exactly what he will do and think he will do very well.

“He is going to bring stability in defence. He is a very calm, cool customer. There is nothing erratic about him.

“You had all the big clubs looking at him and I felt he would go all summer because of the money involved.”

Maguire has made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, with his early efforts with United catching the eye.

His debut delivered a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over , with new team-mate Paul Pogba revealing that he has already dubbed the 26-year-old ‘The Beast’.

More is expected from the commanding defender heading forward, with the Red Devils hoping that a new era under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will deliver a reversal in fortune after another period of regression.