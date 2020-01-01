Maguire & Greenwood named in England squad for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark

Gareth Southgate has selected a squad containing a mix of youth and experience for the upcoming September fixtures

duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood have been included in the squad for September’s Nations League games against and .

Greenwood has been called into the senior squad for the first time by Gareth Southgate following an impressive breakthrough campaign for United.

The 18-year-old is one of four uncapped players in the squad, along with United team-mate Dean Henderson, ’s Phil Foden and midfielder Kalvin Phillips from promoted Leeds.

England will meet Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday, September 5 before travelling to Copenhagen to take on Denmark three days later.

Maguire will be hoping to figure in those fixtures as he seeks to put his recent off-field troubles behind him.

The United captain is facing trial in Greece over alleged involvement in a violent argument which occurred during his summer break from competitive action.

He has been named in Southgate’s latest selection, though, along with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Fears were sparked when it was revealed that the Blues forward had been in attendance at a party which has since led to Jamaican sprint icon Usain Bolt taking in a spell of coronavirus-enforced quarantine.

Sterling is, however, another to make the cut and will be looking to offer useful experience to what is an exciting young squad.

Jadon Sancho is included once again, with the 20-year-old continuing to turn a deaf ear to the speculation linking him with a big-money move away from Borussia Dortmund.

Dean Henderson fills one of the goalkeeping spots, having enjoyed another productive loan spell away from Old Trafford at , with shot-stopper Nick Pope also getting the nod.

striker Harry Kane will take the armband once again, while Danny Ing – fresh from netting 25 goals for in the 2019-20 campaign - is back on the England radar five years after making his only senior international appearance to date.

The notable absentees from Southgate’s squad include playmaker Jack Grealish, who is still waiting on a first call-up, and Spurs midfielder Dele Alli, while Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and pair Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all missing as they are either nursing an injury or recovering from one.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling