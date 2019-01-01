Maguire 'flattered' by Man Utd interest and ready to join Solskjaer rebuild

The England centre-back is eager to be a part of the Norwegian manager's ongoing restructure of the Red Devils squad

Harry Maguire is “flattered” by ’s interest and is keen to be a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford rebuild, Goal has learned from sources close to the negotiations to transfer the international.

The Red Devils are looking to push through a deal for the centre-back having shown initial interest in him during last summer’s transfer window.

But having gone cool on Maguire 12 months ago, United are now looking to tie up a move for the 26-year-old as Solskjaer continues to remodel his playing roster with an emphasis on young, proven British talent.

Maguire, who was one of the stars of the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in , is ready to become the next building block in the Norwegian’s summer spree.

Reports have suggested that United have offered around £70 million ($88m) for the boyhood United fan, but the Foxes board are hoping to attract an offer in excess of £80m ($100m) in order to allow Maguire to depart.

But Maguire is now welcoming the chance to join the club and is said to be flattered by the thought of spearheading Solskjaer's defensive ranks.

Solskjaer has plenty of alternatives already available in the heart of their defence, with Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe among their centre-back options.

But the United boss wants to increase the quality of his choices in the centre, and Maguire is his number-one target.

Leicester have completed the club-record £40m ($50m) signing of Youri Tielemans having had the star on loan from for the second half of last season.

But while manager Brendan Rodgers will be happy to have his midfield stocks bolstered, he could now lose a leading figure of his squad in Maguire.

The centre-back will find at least one familiar face at the Theatre of Dreams should he complete a move this summer, with his former boss Mike Phelan now Solskjaer’s number two at United.

United have already been busy in the market this summer, having brought in Welsh attacker Daniel James from Swansea for around £15m and ’s England Under-21 international full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50m.

They have since travelled to for the start of their pre-season tour, with a match against Perth Glory on Sunday their first assignment ahead of the new campaign.