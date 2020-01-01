Maguire delighted for 'big character and big leader' Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd playmaker's dominant display at Everton

The Red Devils captain praised the ability of the midfielder to respond to adversity following criticism of recent performances

captain has hailed the excellence of playmaker Bruno Fernandes as he helped the Red Devils secure a 3-1 win over at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Portuguese had been the subject of criticism for his display in the shock 2-1 loss to in midweek but bounced back impressively as United recorded their third win of the season.

Fernandes scored twice in the first half, although there was some debate as to whether striker Marcus Rashford had touched the ball en route to the net for the second, before setting up Edinson Cavani to score his first goal for the club.

“Bruno was excellent,” Maguire confirmed to the club’s official website. “He came under a little bit of stick on Wednesday night but he’s a big character and a big leader. He’s reacted brilliantly and does his talking on the pitch.

“I’m delighted he’s got a couple of goals or whatever you want to call it, a goal or an assist.”

Maguire, meanwhile, is confident in Cavani’s ability to ease the striking burden in attack. The Uruguayan arrived on a free transfer in October, having left PSG at the end of last season.

“He worked tirelessly up there and did the dirty work and he got his rewards right at the end. I think he's going to be a big player for us, he’s going to score goals,” he said. “He knows where the back of the net is and I’ve seen that in training a few times already. He’s just getting up to speed in terms of his training and work rate but he’s going to be a big player for us.”

United have moved up to 14th in the Premier League standings off the back of their victory, yet manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under pressure after a start to the season that has seen them lose just as many as they have won domestically.

After the international break, United will be tasked with a home encounter against West Bromwich Alion before a Champions League date with Basaksehir at Old Trafford, which has suddenly increased in importance due to their loss in on Wednesday.