Magori: Simba SC suffering because they don’t have Fraga

The former official says the Wekundu wa Msimbazi are lacking a creative player to supply balls to the strikers

Ex-Simba SC official Crescentius Magori has explained why he feels the club is currently struggling in the Mainland .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have had a bad run of results in recent weeks, losing back-to-back matches against Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting, recovering to hammer Mwadui FC 5-0 before fighting to snatch a 1-1 draw against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the derby.

The former club CEO has now weighed into the poor results by stating the league champions are suffering because they don’t have a creative player since the injury suffered by Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga.

More teams

Fraga has not played for Simba this campaign after injuring his leg last season and was key to the team winning a third successive league title in the same season.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“In general, the void of Fraga who executes well midfield responsibilities was visibly felt because I do not think that Yanga could have excelled to dominate the midfield battle if Fraga was around,” Magori told Daily News.

“He is simply a ‘power disturber’ player who protects well his backline hence without him during the derby was negative for us.”

Magori also defended defender Joash Onyango despite conceding the penalty which allowed Yanga to take a deserved lead in the Kariakoo derby.

“First of all, you cannot find a speedy center defender in the world as they have their own uniqueness like stamina and good height but not necessarily speed qualities,” Marogoli continued.

Article continues below

“If you look well at the video clip which produced the penalty, Tuisila Kisinda [Yanga player] started to run in advance before his opponent [Onyango] as such, there was no way Onyango could have matched with the pace of Kisinda that is why he lagged behind thereby committing the foul.”

Magori further also feels another quality striker - to partner with skipper John Bocco - could have generated something tangible if they featured in the derby.

Simba are now third on the 18-team league table with 20 points from 10 matches, while Azam FC are top on 25 and Yanga are second on 24 points.