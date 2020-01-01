Magori: Simba SC are hurt the way Mazingiza left for Yanga SC

The former CEO has been urged to clear his desk properly before starting a new life in Tanzania

Simba SC official Crescentius Magori has stated it was unprofessional for former club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mbatha Mazingiza to leave without notice despite misunderstandings in the top management.

The South African rendered his resignation on Sunday, ending his 11-month stay with Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"There were some misunderstandings between the Board and [Senzo], regardless, we had gone for a foreigner because we believed he can bring changes in the team," Magori told Wasafi FM.

"I was surprised by the way he left; as per laid down procedures, Senzo was required to first hand in a notice and not post online. I am hurt that he joined our bitter rivals Yanga SC, two hours after announcing he has left."

The official has now urged Senzo to come and hand over officially including all the club property in his possession.

"We do not know where [Senzo] is, we cannot get him on his cellphone," Magori continued.

"He has some documents belonging to the club and should hand in that before he leaves to start a new life elsewhere. He should also return the club vehicle, it is all we are asking from him.

"Maybe, [Yanga] are offering him a better deal and maybe he has seen a challenge there as compared to [Simba]."

Coincidentally, he replaced Magori at the Tanzanian football powerhouse as the CEO.

Mazingiza is an experienced football administrator having worked for Pirates between 2011 and 2013.

The former Platinum Stars general manager was in charge of the Buccaneers' administration as the club clinched the 2011/12 title.

He left the Soweto giants for now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2013 where he also enjoyed success.

Dikwena clinched the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup before Mazingiza left the club in September 2017.

Prior to joining Pirates, Mazingiza worked at Bay United and the University of Pretoria.

During his reign, Simba failed to go past the initial stage of the Caf as opposed to the previous season when they went all the way to the quarter-finals of the competition.

They turned their focus to domestic football where they won the league, and the Community Shield.