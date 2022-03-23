Maduka Okoye: Fans allege Nigeria goalkeeper ‘faked’ illness to miss Ghana showdown
Maduka Okoye feigned illness in a bid to miss Nigeria’s crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana, football fans have alleged.
The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday that the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will be missing when Augustine Eguavoen’s men square up against the Black Stars in Kumasi on Friday.
As a result, Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble has been called up to join Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi in the team’s camp.
Fans seem not convinced by Okoye’s predicament, and they went on social media to slam the 22-year-old for his excuse.
Most of them felt he chose that path to avoid another backlash as greeted his howler against Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 fixture.
Even at that, some see Okoye’s absence as good news as they expressed their preference for Cyprus-based Uzoho when the three-time African kings square up against Otto Addo’s side.
