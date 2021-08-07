Madueke: Nigeria prospect’s brace powers PSV past 10-man Ajax in Dutch Super Cup

Two first-half goals from the 19-year-old propelled the Farmers past Erik ten Hag's Sons of Gods in Saturday's encounter

Noni Madueke netted a brace as PSV defeated Ajax 4-0 in Saturday’s Dutch Super Cup fixture.

The 19-year-old who is eligible to represent Nigeria at international level beat goalkeeper Remko Pasveer twice in the first 45 minutes as the Farmers strolled past Erik ten Hag’s men who had a player sent off.

Defending champions Ajax came into the encounter on the back of splendid form that saw them play 17 matches in all competitions without losing.

For PSV, they silenced Midtjylland 3-0 in their last outing on Tuesday evening in a Champions League qualification showdown against the Danish Super League side.

Two minutes into the encounter, Madueke put PSV ahead after unleashing an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box past Pasveer after navigating his way past his markers.

That early setback was a reality check for the Sons of Gods who attacked massively in search of an equaliser.

Cote d’Ivoire international Sebastien Haller leveled matters in the 13th minute, however, it was chalked off for offside after VAR replays claimed there was an offside in the build-up to the goal.

Man-of-the-match Madueke doubled PSV’s lead in the 29th minute after receiving a delightful pass inside the box from Eran Zahavi.

Ajax’s ambitions of launching a comeback suffered a heavy knock as Nicolas Tagliafico was given his marching orders for serious foul play by referee Bjorn Kuipers.

In a bid to rescue the situation, manager Ten Hag threw Devyne Rensch, Danilo and David Neres into the fray, yet, that yielded no results.

Roger Schmidt’s men sealed victory in the 76th minute thanks to Yorbe Vertessen who slammed Cody Gakpo’s pass into the bottom right corner of goalkeeper Pasveer.

Mario Goetze sealed the victory with an 89th-minute finish as PSV picked the title for a record 12th time.

After an impressive display, Madueke was substituted for Armando Obispo in the 73rd minute, while Cote d’Ivoire’s Ibrahim Sangare was brought out for Davy Propper a minute after the hour mark.

For Ajax, Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui was in action from start to finish with Haller coming off for Neres in the 61st minute.