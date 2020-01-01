Madrid suffer Celta setback but Hazard hints at Real potential

The Belgian made his first appearance in nearly three months and although los Blancos were held to a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu, the winger impressed

This was a bittersweet weekend for .

On the one hand, they carelessly dropped two points against relegation-battling Celta Vigo, allowing to creep up behind them in the Liga standings. On the other, Eden Hazard is back.

Making his first appearance in nearly three months, the winger looked lively in Sunday's 2-2 draw, which moved Madrid one point clear of Barca, when it should have been three.

Hazard showed spark and intention on his return from the ankle injury he suffered in November, creating three chances – more than any other player – and winning the penalty which Sergio Ramos converted to send Madrid ahead.

When Hazard left the pitch after 70 minutes it seemed like job done, but a brilliant pass from former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez set up Santi Mina’s 85th-minute equaliser, leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in a state of shock. Storm Denis reached Spanish shores, then!

It certainly blew down Zinedine Zidane’s house of cards. Madrid had looked comfortable up until the later leveller, but if you don’t take your chances, then sometimes you get punished.

Zidane, though, will look to turn the page quickly on this draw, and instead focus on the positives. Namely, Eden Hazard.

Having arrived in the Spanish capital several kilos overweight last summer, he took his time to get going.

The forward failed to score in his first five games for the club, eventually turning up as they thrashed Granada 4-2. The international finished with a deft chip, with the Bernabeu rising to applaud the forward in warm October sun.

It is his only Madrid goal to date, although his performances continued to improve into November, finally showing exactly why Florentino Perez was willing to pay €100 million (£83m/$108m) to sign him from .

His best performance came against on November 26, but he left the field after 68 minutes when international team-mate Thomas Meunier took him out.

Hazard had offered the kind of display that makes him a target for defenders and he hobbled off, not to be seen again until now.

Zidane saw the visit of as a good time for the forward to make his return, opting to start him rather than ease him back into action via the bench.

The Frenchman, who pushed hard for Hazard’s arrival, wants him to be fit and ready for the heavyweight clashes with and Barcelona in the final week of February.

As Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Coutois said of his club and international team-mate, "Little by little Hazard will catch up again after three months out. He is a player who is worth a lot to us."

Celta had arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 18th place, having lost their last seven games at the stadium, conceding 25 goals in the process while only scoring two.

Hazard starting, Marcelo included at left back and Gareth Bale playing for the second game in a row showed Zidane was confident. Over-confident, it turned out.

Celta had no intention of following the Madrid script. Iago Aspas played a superb ball into Fedor Smolov and the Russian coolly swept home the game's opening goal after seven minutes.

Hazard set up what should have been Madrid’s equaliser, linking well with Karim Benzema, but Bale whipped a close-range shot narrowly over.

Bale will likely be in and out of the side, but Hazard’s relationship with Benzema could make or break Madrid’s season. So far, so good. The duo are on the same creative wavelength and not many teams will be able to stop the dynamic duo in full flow.

Celta couldn’t cope with Real after the break, with Sergio Ramos seeing a goal ruled out after an excellent Madrid team move, before Toni Kroos stroked home from Marcelo’s pass.

Hazard playing means Madrid’s left-back will get more room to attack and the Brazilian needs no second invitation.

Neither does Hazard, when it comes to making defenders commit in the box, and Celta Vigo goalkeeper Ruben Blanco became the latest victim when he needlessly felled the Belgian in the area. It was the third penalty Hazard has won this season – no player in has won more, which is remarkable when one considers how many games he has missed.

Ramos converted the spot-kick to put Madrid 2-1 up after 65 minutes, with Hazard leaving five later, replaced by Vinicius Junior.

Madrid expected to cruise in the final stages but Celta, fighting for their lives at the foot of the table, refused to lie down.

Mina’s goal was a bitter blow for Madrid, tarnishing Hazard’s successful comeback.

The title race will be full of little twists and turns from here on out, though, and with Hazard hinting at a rapid return to his very best form, Real will remain upbeat about their hopes of holding on to top spot despite this shock setback.