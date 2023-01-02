In-demand Mac Allister insists he's in 'no rush' to leave Brighton after starring for Argentina at World Cup

Alexis Mac Allister has played down reports of potentially leaving Brighton after returning as a World Cup winner, insisting he is happy at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mac Allister returned to Brighton on January 2 to a chorus of celebrations from his teammates after starring on the world stage and helping Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup. His performances for Brighton and now in Qatar have prompted plenty of speculation linking him with a move away from the club, which he has lifted the lid on.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Mac Allister said: "I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works here.

"I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don't have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Seagulls signed Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and after two loan spells back in his native Argentina, he headed to south-east England and was integrated into the setup. The 24-year-old has since gone from strength to strength and enjoyed a positive World Cup campaign, which he also spoke about: "I just can tell you that I cried a little bit, I went into the bus because I didn't want them to know or to see me crying. I got emotional because it was such a special moment for me."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? With how important he is to Brighton and the money it would cost to convince them to part with their World Cup winner, Mac Allister looks set to stay on the south coast at least for the time being, squashing rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.