Lyon will produce their game at Juventus – Aouar

The 21-year-old Algerian believes his side will go into the second leg game against the Old Lady with confidence

Houssem Aouar has stated Olympique will produce their best performance against in the second leg Round of 16 tie of the on March 17.

The Algerian made a key impact in the first leg 1-0 victory at Groupama Stadium on Wednesday, providing the assist for Lucas Tousart to score the solitary goal.

Aouar is delighted his side stunned the Italian giants, who were regarded as favourites before the encounter.

More teams

“Before the match, we heard that we were not favourites, and rightly so. But we always believed that we could destabilize this Juve team and do much better,” he told RMC Sport.

“We did it, we had a very good game but there is a second game, we mustn't get excited, nothing has been done yet.

Article continues below

“We are not going to go there as a victim, we are going to produce our game. We are going to go there with a lot of confidence and desire.”

Aouar has featured 34 times this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Before the reverse fixture against Juventus, the midfielder will hope to help his side secure positive results in against , and .