Lyon-Marseille halted after Payet struck by water bottle thrown by fan

By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images

The match only made it four minutes before more crowd trouble struck in a Ligue 1 match

Marseille's match at Lyon on Sunday was halted just four minutes in after a fan struck Marseille star Dimitri Payet in the head with a water bottle.

Payet was lining up to take a corner kick when a projectile struck him in the head, sending him to the ground.

The referee quickly stopped play and sent both teams to their respective dressing rooms.

More to follow...