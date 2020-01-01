Lwanga: Simba SC confirm Uganda star to debut against KMC FC

The Ugandan star is set to make his debut for the champions when they play in a league match on Wednesday

Simba SC have confirmed new signing Taddeo Lwanga will likely feature for the side when they take on KMC FC in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

The Ugandan winger signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on December 2 for an undisclosed fee after leaving Egyptian club Tanta SC but was yet to make a start for the team as the transfer window was still closed.

However, Simba have now confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal the player will be in contention to face KMC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“This is because the mini-transfer window is open since December 15; thus Simba will have the opportunity to use Lwanga in the match and the forthcoming Caf match against of Zimbabwe,” read the statement from Simba.

“Lwanga is a free player, after completing his contract with Egyptian Premier League club, Tanta SC.”

The statement further continued: “He has been signed to replace Gerson Fraga who recently underwent knee surgery due to an injury he picked earlier this season. Fraga will be out of action for more than six months so he was allowed to return to to oversee his treatment.”

In a recent interview, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck explained why he signed Lwanga.

“As you know, Gerson [Fraga] was ruled out for six to eight months meaning we had only one holding midfielder Jonas [Mkude],” Vandenbroeck explained as quoted by Daily News.

“This means Fraga will be missed for the whole season hence, we had to get another player to fill his void.

"I would have loved to have him [Fraga] for the whole season but unfortunately, he will not be able to play any game this season. It is unlucky for Fraga to be out of action for eight months and his contract expires at the end of the season.”

Simba are keen to win their two matches in hand starting with the KMC game so they can catch up with Yanga at the top of the 18-team league table.

Yanga are on 37 points while Simba are second on 19.

Simba will also use the match to polish the squad for crucial second preliminary round Champions League match against FC Platinum on December 22.