Lwandamina: Zambian coach ready for Azam FC challenge

The former Chipolopolo tactician will fully take over after this weekend's game against Gwambina

Azam FC coach George Lwandamina is ready for the huge task of helping the team to challenge for the 2020/21 Mainland League title.

The Zambian was unveiled on Thursday evening by the Chamazi-based charges to take over from Romanian Aristica Cioaba. The former Zesco United coach further explained his immediate plans for the 2014 league champions.

"Yes, I will take up this challenge," the 57-year-old Lwandamina said after his unveiling.

"I am grateful to the management; and now that I am here, the first thing I will be able to do is to analyse the team because I have not seen them play in the recent past.

"But I have heard how they started and where they are at the moment. That is what is very important, to know the starting point. Once we establish, then we will know how to move forward."

The Ice-cream Makers set a target of winning the league title this season and the experienced tactician, who has also coached Yanga SC and Zambia in the past, expressed his feelings.

"That is a mammoth task, and a good challenge for any given coach," Lwandamina stated.

"In this job, we do not go to just participate but we compete.

"They have an objective, I have mine too and a name to protect. So we will put our hands together and move forward.

"As I say, football has five factors. If you want to perform and become champions you need the player, the coach, the executive, the sponsors, and the supporters as the 12th player."

Lwandamina has also coached Mufulira Wanderers, Green Buffaloes, and Red Arrows.

The Zambian coach will take over from Vivier Bahati, who has been coaching the 2014 champions on an interim basis. The Burundian led Azam to a 1-1 draw in his first game in charge a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, Azam have confirmed their striker Prince Dube will stay out of action for the next four weeks after undergoing successful surgery in .

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their Mainland defeat to Young Africans (Yanga SC) after just a quarter of an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium seven days ago.

The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, had managed to score six goals and is among the top scorers in the top flight.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have now confirmed the striker went through a successful operation to repair the hand on Thursday and that doctors have advised he will stay out for four weeks to recover.