George Lwandamina: Zambian appointed Azam FC head coach

The former Zesco United tactician will coach the Chamazi-based charges for one year

Azam FC have confirmed George Lwandamina as their new head coach effective immediately.

The Ice-cream Makers have been under Vivier Bahati who was serving on an interim basis. The 2014 champions are optimistic the arrival of the experienced Zambian will help the team perform well in the remainder of the season.

"We are happy to unveil Zambian George Lwandamina as our new coach on a one-year contract," the club announced on Thursday night.

"Lwandamina takes over from Romanian Aristica Cioaba who we parted with on mutual consent a week ago.

"We are confident that Lwandamina will help the team continue developing to perform better in our bid to challenge for the league title this season. He has an outstanding record and is conversant with Tanzanian football."

The team management went on to explain further why the 57-year-old Zambian will be a success.

"[Lwandamina] has coached Zambia national team Chipolopolo and was successful when he was in charge of Zesco United and Yanga SC of .

"The coach will officially start his job once he gets his operating licenses which will enable him to work smoothly.

"We wish him all the best in his role as the head coach of Azam FC."

Lwandamina has also coached Mufulira Wanderers, Green Buffaloes and Red Arrows.

The Zambian coach will take over from Vivier Bahati who has been coaching the 2014 champions on an interim basis. The Burundian led Azam to a 1-1 draw in his first game in charge a couple of days ago.

The Ice-cream Makers came into the match hoping to give the interim coach a positive outcome after Cioaba's dismissal.

Despite being away, the 2014 champions played well but struggled to finish the chances they created.

It all changed in the 20th minute - Obrey Chirwa miskicked the ball, but fortunately for him, it went into the right area. The defenders failed to clear it and Lyanga, eventually, managed to tap in from close range.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

After the break, the Francis Baraza-led charges came back stronger hoping to get an equalizer.

Their zeal paid dividends in the 58th minute. The Chamazi-based charges committed a foul just outside the 18-yard area, and from this position, Owenga unleashed a shot that Israel Mapigano could not keep out.

The team will take on Gwambina FC in their next assignment.