Lwandamina reveals how Prison Leopards’ contract allowed Azam FC switch

The Zambian was appointed as Ice Cream Makers tactician after accepting the technical director's role at the Kabwe-based side

Azam FC head coach George Lwandamina has revealed how his contract with Prison allowed him to negotiate a new deal.

Azam appointed the Zambian as head coach following the sacking of Aristica Cioaba over a run of poor results. Lwandamina had signed a one-year deal with Prison Leopards to serve as the technical director.

The former Zesco United coach had only served for three weeks before he was appointed by the Tanzanian side.

More teams

“It’s hard for both parties but I signed a soft contract which had a clause for such,” Lwandamina told Zambian Soccer Magazine. “I have a lot of respect for them [Prisons] but you see it’s important to take on new challenges.

The Tanzanian winner with Young Africans (Yanga SC) also talked about his new job and the prospects of a successful time with them.



“Coach’s job is always challenging, I wouldn’t say this time around it will be different, it will stay the same,” he added.

“I can’t say much about the team but I follow Tanzanian football, so in short that can give me an insight into what is happening here in .

"They started very well until lately, they haven’t done that well. I am sure for obvious reasons we are going to pick up from there. We will be able to sit and analyse and come up with a strategy that will see us compete favourably.”

After he was appointed, Lwandamina, who left Zesco United after failing to retain the league title and missed on the Caf slots, explained how he is ready for the huge task at Azam.

“That is a mammoth task [title challenge], and a good challenge for any given coach,” Lwandamina said after he was appointed.

“In this job, we do not go to just participate but we compete.

Article continues below

“They have an objective, I have mine too and a name to protect. So we will put our hands together and move forward.

“As I say, football has five factors. If you want to perform and become champions you need the player, the coach, the executive, the sponsors, and the supporters as the 12th player.”

The former league champions will play Gwambina FC on Monday.