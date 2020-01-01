Lwandamina draws against Gwambina FC as new Azam FC reign begins

The stalemate in Mwanza means the Ice-cream Makers are yet to win a game in four consecutive league matches since November 5

George Lwandamina’s reign at Azam FC started with a 0-0 Mainland draw against Gwambina FC on Monday in Mwanza.

The Zambian was appointed to succeed Aristica Cioaba who had a good start before his side started posting poor results, thus sealing his fate as head coach.

Lwandamina started speedy wingers Ayoub Lyanga and Idd Seleman against the debutants in his first starting XI for the Ice-cream Makers but that did not manage to bring home a win.

More teams

David Mapigano, who established himself as the indisputable number one goalkeeper, was dropped and Benedict Haule was thrown into action.

The point from the draw means Azam are second with 26 points from 14 games whereas Gwambina are 11th with 16 points.

Azam, who led their rivals from when the season started until the seventh week of action, had to turn to the former Yanga head coach and aptly explained why he was the best man to resuscitate their title charge.

“His experience to handle teams across Africa played a key role for us giving him the job,” Azam official Abdulkarim Amin said in an interview.

“We looked at his past and what he had achieved with the teams he has handled in Africa and felt he is the right person to take us forward, now we want to ask the fans to give him support because we have faith he will deliver.”

The former Zesco United tactician acknowledged the huge task lying ahead in a season that is yet to hit the halfway mark.

“But I have heard how they started and where they are at the moment,” said Lwandamina. “That is what is very important, to know the starting point. Once we establish, then we will know how to move forward.”

“That is a mammoth task and a good challenge for any given coach. In this job, we do not go to just participate but we compete.

Article continues below

“They have an objective, I have mine too and a name to protect. So we will put our hands together and move forward.

“As I say, football has five factors. If you want to perform and become champions you need the player, the coach, the executive, the sponsors, and the supporters as the 12th player.”

This is the second straight draw for Azam who drew against Biashara United 1-1 after they had been beaten by Yanga SC. For Gwambina, it means they have not been defeated in their last four games.