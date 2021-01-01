Lwandamina: Azam FC will be satisfied after they dislodge Yanga SC

The Zambian tactician says the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ will only be satisfied after they dislodge leaders Yanga SC from the summit

After emerging 2-0 winners against Mtibwa City to move above Simba SC, Azam FC coach George Lwandamina has said he is still not satisfied with their second position and their target now is to topple Yanga SC.

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ managed to overtake Simba from second position of the 18-team table after goals from Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube enabled them to beat the Sugar Millers 2-0 at Azam Complex Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The win saw the Lwandamina-led side reach 47 points from 25 matches, and they are now three points less than leaders Yanga, who failed to win their match against KMC FC after battling to a 1-1 draw at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Zambian tactician, who took over the job at Azam to replace fired Aristica Cioaba, has maintained he will only be a happy man when he sees his team sitting ahead of Yanga and their target is to fight and make sure they claim top position.

“I am happy with the result of the 2-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar, as a team we are well aware that our results have not been very satisfactory this season and to win against the side that always gives us problems when we face them, is a good result,” Lwandamina said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We have had time to rectify the shortcomings we had, and now we will make sure we do our best to be able to move up in the standings, we are not happy with the second position, because we are confident we can move up the standings, so our target is to make sure we take the top position being held by Yanga.”

In an earlier interview with Goal after the 2-0 win against Mtibwa, assistant coach Vivian Bahati maintained they have not given up on their quest to win the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League title.

“We are still in the title race, we have not given up and our fans should have hope we can still win the title, we will continue to fight, we will only lose hope when the league comes to an end but for now we are still firmly in the title race,” Bahati told Goal.

“We want to win our matches, we will strive to win all our remaining matches and see where we will be at the end of the season, we want the fans to support us, they should not give up.”

Azam will next take on JKT Tanzania in their next league assignment on April 16.