Lusajo & Sabilo: Yanga SC target duo to strengthen striking department - report

The Tanzanian giants have already set their eyes in the two strikers who are now playing for their VPL rivals and hope to have the deals done soon

Although the next transfer window is still far away, it has been rumoured Yanga SC already have their radar set on two strikers.

A source has revealed to Mwanaspoti coach Luc Eymael has already instructed Yanga to sign Reliants Lusajo of Namungo FC and Sixtus Sabilo, who plays for Polisi .

According to the source, Eymael wants the transfer deals completed as soon as possible.

More teams

Lusajo has already scored 11 goals for the fourth-placed Namungo and has made three assists in the 28 Vodacom (VPL) 28 matches they have played.

On his part, Sabilo has scored six goals and has three assists with the sixth-placed Tanzania Prison boasting of 29 goals in as many matches.

“Eymael has been watching and closely following on a number of players and has made it clear the club must make sure they are signed soon,” the source divulged to Mwanaspoti.

“[Sixtus] Sabilo and [Reliants] Lusanjo are the two who have caught the eyes of the coach.

“Those are the two homegrown players we feel are capable of giving the coach what he wants. The coach wants a striker who can regularly score, has great speed and can play for Yanga and both Sabilo and Lusajo fit the bill.”

Eymael, according to the source, was attracted to the two Tanzanian strikers for their good attributes as frontmen.

“Our coach believes Lusanjo is a player who can position himself incredibly well thereby making maximum use of the final passes into the box. He can also be a great assist maker,” added the source.

“On his part, Sabilo can score and can also help open up defences allowing his teammates to get goals.”

Currently, Yanga boasts of David Molinga, Ditram Nchimbi and Gnmaien Yikpe as the strikers in their ranks.

In a recent interview, Lusajo, who is chasing the Golden Boot award, stated clearly his desire to emerge as the top scorer in the Mainland league at the end of the season.

“It is a big challenge when a foreign striker has a clear lead in the race. But the home strikers are also doing a good job and this is the reason I want to fight hard until the end,” Lusajo told Mwanaspoti.

Article continues below

“I have not given up and I will fight until the last minute of the season.”