Lusajo: Namungo FC star sets target of 20 goals in Mainland League

The striker has set a target for himself when the Tanzanian league resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Namungo FC striker Reliant Lusajo has vowed to score more than 20 goals in the current Mainland campaign.

Though the league is suspended owing to the effects of the coronavirus, Lusajo believes he can hit 20 goals when the season resumes, surpassing 19 goals he netted for the same side in the lower division last season.

Lusajo, who is among the feared strikers in the league season, has so far scored 11 goals for his side, the same as Kagera Sugar’s Yusuph Mhilu and the two are eight goals short of current top goal scorer Meddie Kagere, who has 19 goals to his name.

“Until now, I have played in almost 17 matches and scored 11 goals but I still believe I can do better in our remaining games to fulfil my target. I want to break my own record of scoring 19 goals in the lower league,” Lusajo is quoted by Daily News.

On his successes, Lusajo said hardworking and determination is the two things he strongly observed to reach his intended target in football.

Commenting on Mhilu, Lusajo said he is a good player who always helps his team to win games.

“At the moment, I just want to continue helping my team to maintain its perfect form in the league standings,” Lusajo continued.

On claims that Young Africans (Yanga SC) are hunting for his services next season, Lusajo said that he had heard of the rumours via different platforms but for now, he remains loyal to his Namungo side.

“I have not been called by anybody regarding that issue but perhaps my manager is aware of it. My contract is nearing completion as such, Namungo will be given first priority when it comes to either renew it or not. I can play for any team not only Yanga provided we reach a mutual agreement,” Lusajo concluded.