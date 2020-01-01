Lusajo: KMC attacker sets goal target in 2020/21 league campaign

The striker, who was playing for Namungo last season, is confident of getting his desired number of goals

KMC FC striker Relliants Lusajo has set a target of 15 goals in the 2020/21 Mainland League.

The forward has already scored three goals in the current campaign out of the five games he has been involved in. The forward, who joined KMC from Namungo FC, finished the previous game with 13 goals.

"My target this season is to score as many goals as possible," Lusajo told the Sports Extra.

"I do not want to set a target of finishing as the season's top scorer but I want to ensure I have scored more than 15 goals. If I get to score that number of goals, then I am sure my team will finish in a good position."

The striker has also explained why he is expecting stiff competition in the current campaign especially in the race for the Golden Boot.

"There will be a tough competition especially among the strikers from most of the teams," Lusajo continued.

"There is an increase in the number of strikers in the top-tier who are hungry for goals. They might not have scored but soon, they will be doing that, so it will not be easy for anyone."

The forward was among the players who were on the scoresheet as the Kinondoni charges defeated Gwambina FC 3-0 in their last top-tier outing played on Friday, October 30.

The Kinondoni-based team had suffered a 2-1 loss when they played their last match at home to Yanga SC and were desperate for a positive outing.

KMC had to wait until the 44th minute to open the scoring. The hosts conceded a free kick in a good area and Israel Patrick managed to find Lusajo Mwaikenda, and the defender made no mistake from about six yards, heading the ball past the goalkeeper.

Gwambina fought bravely hoping to get an equalizer and get at least a point. Concentration lapses at the back allowed Reliants Lusajo to score the second goal for the visitors and lower the pressure.

The third goal came in stoppage time when the unmarked David Bryson scored from about 16 yards after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.