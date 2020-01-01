Lusajo can easily fit into Yanga SC or Simba SC's squad - Namungo FC's Thierry

The forward has been linked with a transfer move to either Tanzanian giants following his performances in the league

Namungo FC head coach Hitimana Thierry believes Reliants Lusajo can seamlessly fit into Simba SC or Yanga SC's first teams should either side sign him.

However, Thierry says Lusajo must be satisfied with the terms of the contracts offered by his suitors before making a final decision on which club to join.

With 11 goals so far in the Vodacom (VPL), Lusajo has seen traditional local heavyweights consider him for a potential move.

“If he leaves for Yanga or Simba, he will definitely get the number in the first team because he can defend, he can score and attack relentlessly,” Thierry told Mwanaspoti.

“But what I can tell him is to be very keen that if he is going to get a similar perk in the club, he aims to join compared to what he is getting at Namungo he would better stay.”

Lusajo was Namungo's top scorer during their time in the Divison Two and his goal-scoring abilities helped the club earn a promotion to the top-tier. The Rwandan tactician, who has also coached Biashara United, says the club erred by not giving the striker a long-term contract initially.

“The club should have tied him down with a longer contract of like more than two years since he was the top scorer of the team and responsible for our promotion,” he concluded.

“All in all, I am hopeful everything will be settled and in a better way.”

Lusajo's contract is expected to end when the current season concludes and negotiations on an extension stalled the talks held before.

Namungo are fourth with 50 points after playing 28 matches. Their 34 goals have contributed majorly by Blaise Bigirimana, Lucas Kikoti and, of course, Lusajo himself.