Lule: Mbeya City FC appoint former Uganda Cranes assistant as their coach

The Ugandan will take over from Amry Said Juma who was fired in October owing to poor performances

Mainland League side Mbeya City have appointed Mathias Lule as their new head coach after recent struggles.

The Mbeya Tax Collectors have not started the season as they had anticipated and the team's Board has decided to make changes in the technical bench to change the club's fortunes. The changes have been confirmed by the team ahead of their Saturday outing away to Coastal Union.

"Mbeya City have confirmed Mathias Lule as the new head coach effective immediately," the club confirmed through a statement signed by CEO Emmanuel Kimbe and obtained by Goal.

"14 coaches - four Tanzanians and 10 foreigners from Burundi, , , Rwanda, Burundi, and , had shown interest in the job and had sent their CVs.

"However, a special committee and the members chose Lule by giving him 41 votes."

Lule now takes over from Amry Said Juma who was fired in October after a series of poor performances.

"Mbeya City have ended the contract of our coach Amry Said Juma effective immediately," the club had said in a statement.

"The decision to part ways was reached between the two parties after lengthy talks and it was all because of the poor performances the team has been posting in the Mainland .

"Said joined the team in December 2019 during the second round of the top-flight and we now wish him well as he leaves to get a new job elsewhere.

"We take this chance to thank Said for the good job he rendered to the team and we will always remember him for the good things he brought to the team while in charge."

Since Juma's dismissal, the team has been under assistant coach Mathias Wandiba.

The 41-year-old Lule has initially served as the assistant coach of Cranes. He has also coached the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Express FC, Entebbe FC and Proline FC.

He is coming to the team which is currently in 15th position with 11 points. They have managed to win just two games this season and drawn five while losing the remaining six out of the 13 played.

Mbeya City have also scored just six goals this season and conceded 15.