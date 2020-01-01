Lukinda: Mbao FC skipper targets Mainland Premier League stay

The club captain sends a passionate appeal to fans to rally behind the team when the league resumes since they want to avoid relegation

Mbao FC player Emmanuel Lukinda has promised to help the club stay in the Mainland for next season despite their poor results.

The struggling club’s captain has said they will put more effort into training and work hard to win their nine remaining matches if and when the league resumes, after it was suspended for 30 days owing to the effects of the coronavirus.

The former Mashujaa FC player said the team’s camp has been disbanded due to the Covid-19 outbreak but promised they will return a stronger side.

“We don’t want to let our fans down, we want to make sure we remain in the top-flight for next season and will fight using all means to stay at the top league,” Lukinda is quoted by Daily News.

“We have nine matches to end the season and I know we can win even all and make sure we don’t get relegated. It will be sad if we go down and that is why we are prepared to make sure it does not happen.”

At CCM Kirumba Stadium, Mbao will play six consecutive matches, against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police , Mtibwa Sugar, and Lipuli FC, while their away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamuhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Azam FC and Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He further called upon the football fans in the Mwanza region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

Mbao are 19th on the league table after gathering 23 points from 29 outings.

They have won five, drawn seven and lost 13 matches.