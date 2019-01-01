Lukaku: Shaw has always had the potential to be one of the world's best left-backs

The Manchester United striker offered his team-mate some high praise in the wake of his superb display against Liverpool on Sunday

defender Luke Shaw has always had the potential to be one of the world's finest full-backs, according to his team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

The international managed to subdue 's Mohamed Salah at Old Trafford over the weekend, to help the Red Devils earn a 0-0 draw in the .

United made three first-half substitutions in the match, which forced caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to throw out his original tactical plan.

Ander Herrera limped off first and Juan Mata quickly followed, before his replacement Jesse Lingard was also hauled off after exacerbating a pre-existing injury.

Liverpool saw plenty of the ball as a result but, with Salah unable to find a way past Shaw on the left-hand side, Jurgen Klopp's men failed to create any clear-cut chances.

Lukaku managed to play the full 90 minutes himself and, after the match, he reflected on Shaw's outstanding contribution over the course of the 2018-19 campaign so far, while also revealing how much work he put in during pre-season.

It was a tough battle but we kept fighting...thank you for the amazing support on to the next game @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/keUpuS470H — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 25, 2019

"He has been brilliant since the start of the season," Lukaku began, as per the Manchester Evening News.

"Throughout the summer we kept in touch and I remember when he was in New York he was sending me videos of him running on the treadmill. I was in for the World Cup and I got three videos and I saw someone who was going to come back and be good.

"He scored in the first game of the season against and he has never looked back. He can play two games in a week now."

Shaw initially struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford after his 2014 move from , most notably facing criticism from former boss Jose Mourinho for a perceived lack of effort and fitness.

The 23-year-old won over the Portuguese boss during the first half of the season, however, to emerge as one of the team's most consistent performers during a difficult spell.

Since Solskjaer was appointed on a temporary basis in Mourinho's stead, Shaw has continued his rapid progress and Lukaku believes he is now fulfilling his immense potential.

"He has always had the potential of being one of the best left-backs in the world," the Belgian added.

"From the time when I used to play against him when he was at Southampton to now, he has had his injuries but he’s playing regularly now and I am really happy for him. I hope he is going to keep on delivering now.

"You cannot look at Luke as a prospect now, at his age he is a top player and is consistent. What more do you want from him."

United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening, with a crucial trip to Selhurst Park to face on the cards before they host Southampton three days later.