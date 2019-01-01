Lukaku 'only wanted Inter' as Belgian thanks Man United and Solskjaer after exit

The Nerazzurri's club-record signing is relishing the chance to play at San Siro as he says his final goodbye to Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku said were the only club he "wanted" as the Belgian striker thanked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a farewell message.

Lukaku was finally granted his United exit on Thursday, joining Inter in a club-record deal reported to be €80 million ($90m, €74m) before the 's transfer window slammed shut.

Initially linked to Antonio Conte's Inter, champions emerged as the frontrunners for Lukaku after discussing a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala, however United failed to reach an agreement with the latter.

Inter eventually negotiated a deal with United on deadline day in and lured Lukaku to Milan on a contract until June 2024.

"Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is Not For Everyone. I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top," Lukaku said.

Lukaku added via Instagram: "I'm really happy to be here! Thank you for the support. Forza Inter."

The 26-year-old spent two years at Old Trafford after arriving from Premier League rivals for a fee in the region of £75 million ($91m) in 2017, despite Conte's best efforts to bring him to during the Italian's time in London.

Lukaku scored 12 Premier League goals in 2018-19 and 15 across all competitions as United finished sixth and lost to in the quarter-finals last season.

Despite scoring 42 goals for United in all competitions, United were willing to part with Lukaku as manager Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford up front.

"To everyone involved with Manchester United - from the board to the manager and his staff, the players, and the fans. Thank you and good luck for the future @manchesterunited," Lukaku wrote on social media.

Inter – who finished fourth last season and have not won the Scudetto since 2009-10 – face in a friendly on Saturday before opening their Serie A campaign at home to Lecce on August 26.

United, meanwhile, kick off their latest Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on Sunday, before taking in a trip to a week later.