Lukaku 'not happy' with Tuchel's system at Chelsea as striker talks up future Inter return

Romelu Lukaku admits he is not happy with his current situation at Chelsea.

The striker is working his way back to full fitness, having been limited to just five Premier League appearances since mid-October due to an injury and a bout of Covid-19.

The 28-year-old, who has scored five times in 13 Premier League appearances, feels the current system employed by coach Thomas Tuchel does not suit him.

What has been said?

However, he has pledged to work his way back to his best form for the Blues.

“Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with coaches and nutritionists, I am physically fine,” he told Sky Sport.

“But I'm not happy with the situation [at Chelsea], this is normal. I think the coach [Tuchel] has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up, continue to work and be a professional.

“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”

Will Lukaku go back to Inter?

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge after a successful spell with Inter, leaving months after they secured the Serie A title in 11 years.

The Belgium international admits he regrets the way the move was handled, as his departure angered fans, but he is open to returning to the Italian top-flight in the future.

“I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this,” he added.

“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.

“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.”

Lukaku continued: "First I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different. I had to talk to you first, because the things you have done for me, for my family, for my mother, for my son, are things that remain for me in life.

"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more."

