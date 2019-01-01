Lukaku agent confirms Inter interest in Man Utd striker

The Belgium international is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer with the Serie A outfit the favourites to sign him

Romelu Lukaku's agent has confirmed that are trying to sign the striker this summer.

Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as it appears his two-year stay with the Red Devils is nearing its end.

The international has already hinted that Inter could be his landing spot, having expressed his opinion that newly-hired Antonio Conte is the best manager in the world.

He has also been urged to move by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who said that it "is clear that he has to leave Manchester United" while adding that a move was in the best interest of both parties.

In the wake of those statements, Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello was spotted meeting Inter executives at the club's offices in Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Pastorello says that the meeting's primary talking point was to discuss the transfer of one of his other clients, Edoardo Vergani, who is preparing to join .

But the agent also admitted that a potential move to Inter is still on the cards for Lukaku while confirming that Nerazzurri are interested.

"We talked about [Edoardo] Vergani because his is a more urgent situation," Pastorello told FC Inter News.

"In the next few days, we'll talk about the rest.

"Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible."

He added: "Yes [Inter are trying to sign Lukaku[. He's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens."

Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 appearances for Manchester United in 2018-19, having scored 27 in 51 the previous campaign.

However, the former forward has been the target of heavy criticism despite his statistics being up there with the very best in the .

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League this season, having also reached the quarter-finals by topping in stunning fashion in the last 16.

Meanwhile Inter sealed Champions League football for next season by finishing fourth in , with a win over on the final day seeing them edge rivals to that spot.