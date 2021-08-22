Lukaku a 'big upgrade' for misfiring Werner, says Chelsea boss Tuchel

The German feels that his fellow countryman will be able to raise his game to new heights alongside the Blues' newest recruit

Romelu Lukaku's natural abilities as a number nine can help Timo Werner flourish after a misfiring first season at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has said ahead of the Belgian's second debut.

The former Inter striker has returned to Stamford Bridge 10 years on from his first stint, to further bolster the Champions League holders' attack following last term's European success.

He joins a strikeforce that includes Germany star Werner, who struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League at points in his maiden campaign with the club. With Lukaku's addition, however, Tuchel feels that the former will be able to raise his game to new heights.

What has been said?

"I truly believe that this can be a big upgrade for [Werner]," Tuchel told a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

"Having the attention on Romelu, who likes to be in the centre of the pitch and to fight physically with defenders, can create space for Timo. [With] the position, he can play a bit wider than he used to play for us last season.

"To play around Romelu, who is like the reference as a number nine, he hopefully gives Timo the freedom and the space to play around him and feel that it’s easier to find more dangerous spaces and start scoring again."

Lukaku poised for second Blues debut

Having struggled to make his mark a decade ago at Stamford Bridge, before greater success elsewhere in the Premier League and abroad, the Belgian returns to west London looking to ensure that the second time is the charm.

Tuchel previously confirmed that, having arrived too late to feature in either their Super Cup triumph over Villarreal or their season opener against Crystal Palace, Lukaku would be in line to face Arsenal this weekend.

"We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and things look like that will happen," the German stated.

