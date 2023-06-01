Saudi Arabia are building a league of superstars! Luka Modric tells Real Madrid he wants to leave after receiving lucrative €120m contract offer

Luka Modric has reportedly communicated his decision to Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club after receiving a €120m offer from Saudi Arabia.

Modric to become a free agent in summer

Saudi Arabian club tables massive €120m offer

Croatian willing to accept a fresh challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to run out in June and he is yet to sign an extension with Los Blancos. According to Ok Diario, Modric has been approached by an unnamed Saudi Arabian club that has offered him a deal which would see the Croatian legend earn €120m for three years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Modric's renewal was on the cards, the player is reported to have made a U-turn on his decision as he wants to try the Saudi Arabian challenge. After carefully considering the offer, it is believed that the 37-year-old has already communicated his decision to the club and Madrid will not object to his departure as they consider him to be a legend who has earned the right to decide his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report further mentions that Modric, just like his teammate Karim Benzema, will be used to promote Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. This benefits Modric as it would help him extend his relationship with Saudi even beyond his retirement. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already made an improved offer to Dani Ceballos for three years, which the Spaniard is likely to accept, to fill in the void left by midfield maestro, Modric.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

BBC

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With his future hanging in the balance, all eyes will be on Modric when he steps on the Bernabeu pitch on Sunday to take on Athletic Club in a La Liga fixture.