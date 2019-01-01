Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director
Luka Jovic leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for Real Madrid is a "real possibility", according to sporting director Fredi Bobic.
Jovic has been linked with La Liga champions Barcelona, however, Spanish giants Madrid have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign the in-demand Eintracht star.
Bayern Munich has also been linked with the forward, but the two La Liga
The 21-
Amid the growing speculation over Jovic's future, Eintracht director Bobic told ZDF: "There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid.
"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid
Of Jovic's 25 goals, 17 of those have come in the Bundesliga as Eintracht sit fourth in the standings – the final Champions League qualifying spot.
Jovic's eight Europa League goals have also helped Eintracht reach the semi-finals, with Premier League side Chelsea awaiting in the last four.
In the league, Jovic and Eintracht are set to face Hertha Berlin this weekend.