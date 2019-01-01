Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director

Amid links with both La Liga giants, Eintracht Frankfurt's director addressed the forward's future

Luka Jovic leaving for is a "real possibility", according to sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Jovic has been linked with champions , however, Spanish giants Madrid have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign the in-demand Eintracht star.

has also been linked with the forward, but the two La Liga powerhuses appear to be in pole position to battle it out for Jovic's signature.

The 21- year-old striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and his two-year loan from became permanent last week.

Amid the growing speculation over Jovic's future, Eintracht director Bobic told ZDF: "There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid.

"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

Of Jovic's 25 goals, 17 of those have come in the as Eintracht sit fourth in the standings – the final qualifying spot.

Jovic's eight goals have also helped Eintracht reach the semi-finals, with side awaiting in the last four.

In the league, Jovic and Eintracht are set to face this weekend.