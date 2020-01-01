David Luiz

Luiz sent off for Arsenal after goal giveaway in one-man horror show at Man City

The Brazilian defender's nightmare performance against the Premier League champions was compounded as he impeded Riyad Mahrez in the box

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz was sent off in a one-man horror show at Manchester City after giving away the first goal in the game shortly after being introduced to the action as a substitute.

Luiz replaced the injured Pablo Mari in the Gunners defence 24 minutes into the first half, and his error gifted City the lead just before the interval.

Raheem Sterling got in behind the Brazilian after he made a hash of controlling a through ball, before finishing expertly past Bernd Leno in the Arsenal net to fire the home side in front.

    Luiz's night got worse when he was dismissed shortly after the restart, as he was punished for bringing down Riyad Mahrez when he raced through on goal.

    The referee also awarded a penalty for the 33-year-old's clumsy challenge, which Kevin de Bruyne stepped up to dispatch to double Pep Guardiola's side's advantage.

