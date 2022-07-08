Luis Suarez flirts with boyhood club after River Plate move falls through

The forward is open to going back to Uruguay after reaching the end of his contract at Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez is currently a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid and the veteran forward has not ruled out a move back to his homeland in Uruguay.

He was heavily linked with a move to River Plate in Argentina as he was motivated to win the Copa Libertadores title.

But since they were eliminated from the elite continental competition on Wednesday, following a goalless draw to Velez Sarsfield in the round of 16, that interest has cooled.

Now, he has turned his attention to his boyhood club Nacional in Montevideo, where he spent a significant part of his formative years.

Why did Luis Suarez's move to River Plate fall apart?

The 35-year-old frontman has told Ovacion: "A month-and-a-half ago I declared that I was not going to leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted so much that I came to consider it and there was a possibility.

"I was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for the Copa Libertadores. It was a dream that I had to win a cup in South America. As River was left out, that possibility falls away."

What did Luis Suarez say about joining Nacional?

The former Barcelona striker then went on to express his astonishment that Nacional, where he earned his first professional contract and guided them to a league title with 10 goals in 27 matches, did not deem fit to contact him despite knowing that he is a free agent.

"If I came to think and get excited about the possibility of River, the same would happen with that of Nacional, which was my home," he added.

"I am surprised that the leaders of Nacional did not even call me to find out my situation. A player needs love. River was giving it to me and Nacional could have tried that."

Where can Luis Suarez possibly play next season?

It is believed that Luis Suarez has three offers to stay in Europe. He was linked to a move to Aston Villa, where he would reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard. He revealed that he has a few offers to continue in Spain as well and that he is weighing them up.

"Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I'm very proud of the career I've had here," he said.

"I have received some proposals from here, but I am still analysing them. I want to see the project of being able to compete at a high level."

MLS side Inter Miami was also touted as a possible destination, but over the days that rumour has lost the wind in its sails.

