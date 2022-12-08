Spain
Luis Enrique sacked as Spain manager after Morocco World Cup upset
Gill Clark
14:51 EAT 08/12/2022
- Spain shocked by Morocco
- Exit at last-16 stage
- Decide to change coach
WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's time as Spain manager is up following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign. La Roja kicked off with an impressive 7-0 win over Costa Rica but ended up going out at the last-16 stage on penalties to Morocco. The RFEF have now confirmed Luis Enrique has been sacked as coach and a replacement will be sought.
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Mbappe? No, Mane was most difficult opponent, Neymar was fantastic - England's Walker
- Attack his flank and don't be afraid of a yellow card: England's guide to keeping Mbappe quiet
- From Mbappe to Musiala: Every single World Cup player who could have played for an African nation
- No Spanish holiday! Man Utd miss Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in friendly loss to lowly Cadiz