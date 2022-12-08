News Matches
Luis Enrique sacked as Spain manager after Morocco World Cup upset

Gill Clark
14:51 EAT 08/12/2022
Luis Enrique Spain 2022
Spain have parted company with manager Luis Enrique after going out of the 2022 World Cup at the last-16 stage on penalties to Morocco.
  • Spain shocked by Morocco
  • Exit at last-16 stage
  • Decide to change coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's time as Spain manager is up following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign. La Roja kicked off with an impressive 7-0 win over Costa Rica but ended up going out at the last-16 stage on penalties to Morocco. The RFEF have now confirmed Luis Enrique has been sacked as coach and a replacement will be sought.

More to follow...

