Luis Enrique sacked as Spain manager after Morocco World Cup upset

Spain have parted company with manager Luis Enrique after going out of the 2022 World Cup at the last-16 stage on penalties to Morocco.

Spain shocked by Morocco

Exit at last-16 stage

Decide to change coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's time as Spain manager is up following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign. La Roja kicked off with an impressive 7-0 win over Costa Rica but ended up going out at the last-16 stage on penalties to Morocco. The RFEF have now confirmed Luis Enrique has been sacked as coach and a replacement will be sought.

More to follow...