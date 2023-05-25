Luis Enrique among the frontrunners for PSG job ahead of Christophe Galtier’s imminent exit - in another potential blow to Tottenham’s managerial pursuit

Luis Enrique has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Paris Saint-Germain job, which may affect Tottenham’s managerial pursuit once more.

Galtier might be asked to leave

Enrique among those leading the race

Spaniard is also a target for Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being on the verge of lifting the Ligue 1 title for the 2022-23 season, it seems likely that current boss Christophe Galtier will be shown the door after failing to guide them to glory in the French Cup and the Champions League. The Parisians have already drawn up a shortlist of potential managerial replacements, and GOAL can reveal that Enrique is among those leading the way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spaniard is still a free agent after he was dismissed by the RFEF following Spain's round of 16 exit in the 2022 World Cup. He is thought to be among the targets for Tottenham's vacant managerial post, who were snubbed on Wednesday with the withdrawal from the running of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. Should Enrique agree terms with the Ligue 1 side, it would be yet another blow to the managerial pursuit of the club presided over by Daniel Levy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, GOAL can confirm that Enrique's entourage has denied any contact with PSG to date. The 53-year-old manager has also been touted to take charge of Napoli next season, as Lucian Spalletti will likely leave the club after reportedly falling out with President Aurelio De Laurentiis. Hence, PSG may need to act swiftly if they want to bring Enrique to the Parc des Princes next season.

WHAT NEXT? Enrique may end up on the PSG bench next term as Luis Campos is believed to be impressed with the manager's offensive possession-based philosophy, something which Galtier has failed to infuse during his one-year stint.