Luhende: Ex-Kagera Sugar defender sends a 'come get me plea' to Simba SC

The left-back is keen on joining the league's reigning champions where he believes he can perform well

Former Kagera Sugar left-back David Luhende has "welcomed" Simba SC to table an offer for him since he is ready to join them.

The defender is a free agent after his contract with the Sugar Millers expired, and he decided against extending it.

However, if Wekundu wa Msimbazi do not table an offer for for him, the experienced defender has revealed he will be looking elsewhere for another deal.

"I am welcoming Simba to table their offer if they are interested in my services," Luhende told Championi.

"They can come in and we negotiate because I believe I can play very well at Simba. It is all about getting a good contract and we negotiate. But we have to reach an agreement.

"However, if Simba cannot come, then I will not mind playing for any other team since football is my life. All I want is a team that we can have an agreement with and play."

Meanwhile, Yanga SC have sensationally claimed they are targeting to haul all 15 points from their remaining five matches in the Mainland Premier League to help boost their chances of winning the title.

The Jangwani giants have five matches to conclude the season starting with Ruvu Shooting on June 17 (Thursday), June 20 against Mwadui FC, July 3 against rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo derby, July 14 against Ihefu FC, and their last match is on July 18 against Dodoma City.

According to the club’s information officer Hassan Bumbuli, their main target is to make sure they collect three points from each match so as to push their case of winning the top-flight title.

Article continues below

"We have not given up on winning the league title as we still have five matches to play before the season concludes, in those five matches we have planned to win all of them and then after the league is over we will know what we have reaped and what we deserve," Bumbuli told Goal.

"We should remember those leading the table now [Simba] have two matches in hand, and when they finish playing those matches and then we are all level on matches played, then we will be in a position to know where we are.

"But one thing I can assure you is Yanga will not give up on the title race until the final day, we will fight and make sure we get all the points from our five matches, we will not lose hope until we achieve our goal of winning the title."