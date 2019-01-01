Luhende boasts Kagera Sugar know Simba SC's weakness

The full-back believes the Sugar Millers have an advantage over the league champions

Kagera Sugar defender David Luhende has boasted his team understands Simba SC's weakness on the pitch.

Last season, the Sugar Millers did a double against the champions, claiming a 2-1 win at home before claiming a 1-0 win away. The full-back hopes to replicate last season's performance and post good results when they play the defending champions in about a week's time.

"Yes, we defeated them home and away last season; I take nothing away from them [Simba], we know they are a good team but results will be determined after 90 minutes," Luhende has been quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"It is always enjoyable playing against a team which you understand their weakness. We know what to do to get a win from Simba; they will be aiming at avenging last season's defeats."

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems thinks otherwise, "Under my leadership, Simba have not defeated Kagera Sugar.

"This time around we have resolved to use a different approach which will be more tactical. We are going for maximum points against [Kagera]."

The defending champions have so far claimed maximum points against JKT and Mtibwa Sugar respectively.