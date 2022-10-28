- Mari is on loan at Monza
- Still under contract at Arsenal
- Is now recovering after the attack
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard was hospitalised yesterday after a mass stabbing at Milan's Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre. It has been reported that one person has died and at least five others were injured.
WHAT THEY SAID: The 29-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I was with the baby stroller when I felt unbearable pain in my back. I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me. I'm fine, on Monday I'll be playing."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 46-year-old Italian was arrested as a suspect immediately after the attack. Mari will undergo surgery although his condition is stable.
WHAT NEXT FOR MARI? Monza host Bologna in Serie A on Monday and despite what he said it would be a surprise if Mari is involved.