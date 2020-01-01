Low to continue as Germany head coach through to next year's European Championship

The national team boss has been assured of his position in the wake of a humiliating drubbing at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League

Joachim Low will continue as head coach through to next year's European Championship, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.

Low has spent the last 14 years of his career in charge of the national team, having succeeded Jurgen Klinsmann in the role following the 2006 World Cup.

The 60-year-old subsequently led Germany to the final of Euro 2008, and although his side lost to in the showpiece event, their performance in the competition served as a taster of what was to come.

Germany finished third at the 2010 World Cup before reaching the last four of the European Championship two years later, with Low gradually piecing together a winning formula which culminated in glory on the biggest stage in 2014.

Germany won their fourth World Cup after beating in the final in , but that triumph marked the beginning of a decline which has led to the current manager's position being questioned.

Low oversaw another semi-final at Euro 2016, but his men were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage, which sparked his decision to axe several experienced first-team squad members, including Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

Germany have still been able to qualify for the next edition of the European Championship due to be held across multiple cities next year without those seasoned performers, but they failed to reach the UEFA Nations League finals after being thrashed 6-0 by Spain earlier this month.

Calls for Low to be replaced before the country's next major tournament appearance have been widespread, but the DFB has revealed that he will be staying on indefinitely following a board meeting on Monday.

"The DFB Presidium agreed on Monday in a telephone conference that the path for the renewal of the national team, with national team coach Joachim Low, will continue without restriction," read an official statement on the DFB website.

"The Presidium thus followed a recommendation by the presidential committee and by Oliver Bierhoff, the director of the national teams & academy.

"It was important for the national coach to discuss the current situation, the defeat against Spain and the months leading up to the European Championship in an open, constructive and intensive exchange. In the process, Joachim Low informed those involved about his assessments, ideas and further plans.

"The members of the Executive Committee agreed that what counts is the high-quality work of the coaching staff, the intact relationship between the team and the coach, and a clear concept for the previous and future procedures. A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and the national coach.

"The DFB Presidium agrees: On the way to the Euro 2021, important sporting goals have already been achieved - including the Euros qualification, staying in League A of the Nations League and being in the top seeding group for World Cup qualification. Accordingly, Joachim Low continues to have the trust of the DFB Presidium.

"Together, the view is purposeful and focused on further preparations for the European Championship next year. There is a firm conviction that Joachim Low and his coaching team will deliver successful games and results despite a challenging situation for everyone.

"The national coach will take all necessary measures to play an exciting European Championship in 2021 with the team. The national coach's assessment also receives approval that subsequent tournaments - specifically the 2022 World Cup in and the 2024 European Championship, which will take place in Germany - must already play a role as perspectives and sporting goals in further sporting and personal considerations at this point in time."