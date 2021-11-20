‘Love you forever’ – Napoli’s Osimhen thanks Koulibaly ‘for all you have been doing for me’

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has sent a heartwarming message to teammate and defender Kalidou Koulibaly thanking him for all he has done for him.

On Thursday, the Senegal defender showered praise on the 22-year-old Nigeria international claiming he was finding his feet in Serie A for Napoli after a difficult start to life in Italy.

Osimhen has now responded to Koulibaly’s statement by saying he is indebted to what the Senegal international has given him.

“Love you forever Koulibaly and thank you for all you have been doing for me,” Osimhen wrote on his social media pages.

In praising the Super Eagles star, who has inspired Napoli to rise to the summit of the Serie A table with his contribution of five goals in 10 matches, Koulibaly said: “His first year was difficult. Nobody expected the level he reached today but he hasn't finished demonstrating, he has so much that people will see season after season.

“He is a very quiet, humble boy who makes you laugh and jokes with his teammates. Especially with Manolas. When he scores a goal he dances with Insigne.

“He is an extraordinary person and I want to help him achieve what he wants because he deserves it. He is always available to everyone and this is the beauty he shows. I tell him chapeau. Spalletti boosted him, when he arrived he immediately got behind him, pushed him to improve what he was not doing well.

“Gattuso helped him a lot, he gave him a lot of confidence and strength. Today this combination bears fruit.”

On Friday, legendary Italian defender Giuseppe Bergomi warned Inter Milan to raise their defensive line when they come face to face with Osimhen on Sunday.

The Parthenopeans will resume their chase for the Italian title after the international break when they travel to face the Nerazzurri at San Siro Stadium.

“That the whole department can go into crisis due to Osimhen's revs. They will have to raise the defensive line and there, in those spaces, he can hurt,” Bergomi said.

“On the other hand, he [Osimhen] just needs a long throw that he leaves and you don't catch him anymore. I still remember that at the beginning Spalletti told me that he still had to grow, but now I see that he has found sensitivity in playing the ball on the ground."