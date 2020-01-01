Louza scores as Simon’s Nantes lose at Nice

The former Morocco youth international found the net, albeit, it was not enough to rescue the Canaries from defeat at Allianz Riviera

Nice returned to winning ways thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 victory over , with Imran Louza finding the net in the encounter.

Before this fixture, Patrick Vieira’s men had gone three games without victory – with their last outing ended 0-0 against .

Against Moses Simon’s Canaries who played with ten men following Andrei Girotto’s dismissal, they put up an awe-inspiring performance to record their second win of the 2020-21 French topflight campaign.

Three minutes into the encounter, the Canaries were dealt a major blow after the Brazilian midfielder was given the marching orders by referee Jerome Brisard for a dangerous play against Hassane Kamara.

This was a plus for the hosts who dominated proceeding before taking the lead after 27 minutes through captain Dante. The Brazilian skipped past Nicolas Pallois in the six yard to head home Amine Gouiri’s corner-kick.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the visitors levelled matters on the stroke of half-time thanks to Louza’s penalty. The former U20 star beat goalkeeper Walter Benítez after Andy Pelmard had handled the ball in the box.

Knowing that anything short of victory would spell doom for his team in the ongoing campaign, manager Vieira threw in Khephren Thuram for Alexis Trouillet, and that paid off as the 19-year-old got the winning goal in the 62nd minute after a cool one-two exchange with Gouiri.

Christian Gourcuff’s side pushed for a late equaliser, but their attacking strength was neutralised by the hosts who sealed all maximum points at stake.

With an assist for the first goal and involved in the second, @aminegouiri is your @credit_agri_PCA Aiglon of the Match for #OGCNFCN 🦅 pic.twitter.com/UCLtprJaU2 — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) October 3, 2020

international Simon was handed a starter’s role by Nantes, but he was substituted for Kader Bamba after 69 minutes, while Jean-Charles Castelletto came in for Pedro Chirivella just 15 minutes into the encounter. ’s Mehdi Abeid played all minutes at Allianz Riviera but Mali duo of Kalifa Coulibaly and Charles Traore were unused substitutes.

For Nice, French star of Gambian descent Hassane Kamara played from start to finish, however, 's Racine Coly, Algeria's Youcef Atal and his compatriot Hicham Boudaoui were not considered for selection.

Thanks to this win, Vieira’s team moved to eighth in the log after accruing 10 points from six games. After the international break, they travel to as Simon and his team would be eyeing redemption at home versus Brest.