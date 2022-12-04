News Matches
'Lotta bark, no bite' - Memphis fires back at Barkley's trashtalk after leading Netherlands past USMNT

Ryan Tolmich
01:54 EAT 04/12/2022
Memphis Depay fired back at Charles Barkley after the Netherlands' 3-1 win over the U.S. men's national team in the World Cup Round of 16.
  • Memphis scored to lead Dutch side to win
  • Barca star took to Twitter to troll NBA legend
  • Netherlands to face Argentina in next round

WHAT HAPPENED? Prior to the USMNT's match against the Netherlands, ex-NBA star and current basketball analyst Barkley had begun a bit of trash talk, saying: "We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble."

The Dutch team's official Twitter account fired back shortly before kickoff with a hype video centered around Barkley's quotes, but Depay got the last laugh with a tweet after scoring in the 3-1 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lotta bark, no bite," Memphis tweeted shortly after the win featuring a picture of a befuddled Barkley. The Barcelona star also tweeted, "They been loving me over there," with an American flag emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch forward earned the right to clap back thanks to his side's 3-1 win, where he was joined on the scoresheet by Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, with the latter putting in a man of the match-worthy performance with a goal and two assists.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Memphis and co. can now look ahead to a difficult quarterfinal matchup as the Dutch will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the next round after their 2-1 win over Australia.

