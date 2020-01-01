'Lots more to come' from Mendy at Chelsea – Lampard

The 28-year-old Senegalese has been in fine form for the Blues since his move from Rennes as a back-up for fumbling Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard believes there is “a lot more to come” from Edouard Mendy owing to the international’s bright start to life at .

The 28-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge giants from as back-up for error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga for a fee worth £22 million.

With five clean sheets garnered in six appearances so far, Mendy has become the first Blue to record shutouts in his opening three matches since Petr Cech.

As the goalkeeper prepares to face his former team in the on Wednesday, the Blues boss is in awe of the African’s performances so far, while suggesting his potentials areyet to be unlocked.

"I am sure he will improve as it is really early days for him at the club he is settling in still to a degree," he told media per Chelsea website.

"I am very confident in him and he has shown great qualities so far and I think there is a lot more to come, with his attitude which is key.

"I have seen how he wants to work, how he wants to be and the humility in him - I think he can go much further in many departments.

"What I have seen in a short period of time with Edouard is a player that has a massive work ethic to train and push himself every day.

"It seems his personality is pretty laid back with a tough edge when it comes to work."

“He has shown his qualities that we brought him into the club for,” he continued.

"He has shown his qualities that we brought him into the club for," he continued.

"All the feedback was he had a great personality, a strong personality in the dressing room, and everything I heard, all those positives, came true.



“He is very low maintenance, he works hard, he wants to work more, and he is eager to engage with his team-mates and myself.



“He has a smile on his face so it’s a real positive when you have a player that comes in and hits the ground running on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

After the showdown versus Rennes, big games are coming thick and fast, and he is expected to get plenty of opportunities to impress.