Lost chances cost Yanga SC against Kagera Sugar - Eymael

The Belgian tactician admits his charges were punished for failing to take their chances against the Sugar Millers

Luc Eymael started his reign at Yanga SC with a heartbreaking 3-0 defeat to Kagera Sugar in the Mainland League.

Yusuf Mhilu opened the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute before the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Mohammed Issa Banka was dismissed a minute to the break. The two remaining goals came in the 67th and 82nd minutes courtesy of Ally Ramadhan and Peter Mwalyanzi.

"We played well in the first 40 minutes, created big chances from our good movements but we, unfortunately, missed them," Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

"The chances to score were inside the 18-yard area, not even outside the box and we could not take them. The red card made it difficult for us to get an equalizer; however, after the break, we had good chances to make it 1-1 but again we could not hit the target."

Article continues below

The 60-year old Belgian admits he had to change the formation to try and get something from the game but things were not working out.

"With one man less, I had to change our formation to 3-4-2 but again we ended up conceding late in the game. We played well, but it was just a bad day in the office," Eymael concluded.

The result drops the 27-time champions to eighth position with 25 points from 13 games.