Lorient vs PSG: Lineups and LIVE updates

Paris Saint-Germain visit fourth-placed Lorient in their penultimate game before the World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain will look to extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season against Lorient.

The defending champions have 35 points in 13 games so far, but will be without the services of star man Lionel Messi, who was ruled out of the game yesterday. Their previous Ligue 1 fixture resulted in a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Troyes.

Lorient, on the other hand, have been a surprise package this season, standing at fourth place in the table after accumulating 27 points from 13 games. However, they have lost one and drawn two in their last three games.

Lorient vs PSG confirmed lineups

Lorient XI (4-1-4-1): Mvogo; Kalulu, J. Laporte, Talbi, Le Goff; Innocent; Le Bris, Ponceau, Le Fée, Ouattara; Moffi

PSG XI (4-1-2-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Danilo; Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar; Mbappé, Ekitiké

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain will host Auxerre next Sunday, on 13th November.