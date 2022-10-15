Lookman scores again as Atalanta overtake Napoli as Serie A leaders

Ademola Lookman’s goal powered Atalanta to a 2-1 win over Sassuolo, putting them top of Serie A table.

Atalanta secure comeback victory

Lookman scored the winner

The Goddess ten unbeaten and top of league

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international scored the winning goal as Atalanta continued their imperious form at the start of the 2022-23 season. The Goddess are unbeaten in ten league games as they look to challenge Napoli for the title this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gewiss Stadium giants are temporarily top of the Italian topflight log, as closest rivals Parthenopeans play on Sunday. Luciano Spalletti’s men are yet to lose any of their matches in the league so far and a win over Bologna would take them back on top, but Gian Piero Gasperini and his men can take pride in knowing they are keeping pace right now.

ALL EYES ON: Lookman now has four goals in ten games this season. The Nigeria international was somewhat under the spotlight after forcing moving to Italy permanently from RB Leipzig, but is excelling at Atalanta and is looking like one of the signings of the summer.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty



THE VERDICT: The former England youth international's displays are not going unnoticed by fans.



DID YOU KNOW? Lookman was part of England’s squad that won the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in South Korea.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATALANTA? Gasperini’s men host Lazio in their next outing on October 23.