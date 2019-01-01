Lookman makes Champions League debut as RB Leipzig edge past Zenit St. Petersburg

The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian made his maiden appearance in the European tournament at Red Bull Arena

Ademola Lookman made his debut in ’s 2-1 comeback victory against Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The forward secured a permanent move to the Red Bull Arena in the summer from following an impressive loan stint with the side.

The Anglo-Nigerian was handed his third appearance this season and helped Julian Nagelsmann’s side clinch all three points against the Russian club.

Yaroslav Rakitskiy put the visitors in front in the 25th minute before Konrad Laimer levelled for the German outfit four minutes into the second half.

Marcel Sabitzer scored the match-winning goal moments before the hour mark after benefitting from Lukas Klostermann’s assist.

Article continues below

Lookman featured for 70 minutes in his first outing in the elite European tournament before making way for Yussuf Poulsen.

The victory moved the Red Bulls to the top of Group G with six points from three games.

Lookman will hope to keep his starting role when Leipzig take on in a league game on Saturday.