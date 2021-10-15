Lookman: Leicester City eager to show quality and confidence in ‘tough’ Manchester United test

Leicester City are ready to turn their poor form around when they battle Manchester United in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Before the international break, Brendan Rodgers' side gave up a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace - a few days after they held Burnley to 2-2 draw in another league fixture.

They currently occupy the 13th spot on the league table but Ademola Lookman considers the outing at King Power Stadium as an opportunity for them to return to winning ways.

"It's a big game, every game in the Premier League is a big game," Lookman told his club’s website.

"With us drawing last time, it was a bit of a kick in the teeth. We're looking to bounce back with a win this weekend. That's what we'll look to do. Us, as a squad, we've been very determined to get the right results and to win.

"It's about creating that winning mentality. That's key and that's important."

Unlike their hosts, Manchester United are fourth in the league with 14 points from seven games and they have only lost just one game in the English top-flight so far this term.

"It's going to be a tough test, most definitely. Manchester United is a top team with a lot of great players, but it's about us implementing our game and stopping them," he continued.

“It's about us enforcing ourselves on the game also. We want to show our quality and our confidence with the ball.

"Making the most of our attacks is important. Us, as a team, going after them, setting the atmosphere, and getting the fans behind us is also important. I'll tell what you the favourite bit for me is. At the beginning, when the fox comes onto to screen, you just hear that roar, that's goosebumps right there."

Lookman, who is on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig, has played four Premier League matches for the Foxes but he is yet to score a league goal this campaign.

The former England youth star was not involved in the international break and he disclosed that they were put through their paces in training and he is enjoying his time at Leicester.

"On the training pitch, it's been a tough week for us. We're working hard on our game and we're looking to be ready,” the Anglo-Nigerian said.

“Obviously, training is different when some [international] players are away, but the emphasis is still the same. Everybody comes in to work hard. The mentality's the same.

"It's been great here. I've settled in really well, with the team and the staff, and I'm enjoying it. I heard a lot about Leicester before I came. It's been even better, coming here, gelling with the team, so I'm really happy. The work on the training pitches is something I enjoy every single day, I'm loving it."